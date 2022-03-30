Cole Sprouse On How 'Real' Lili Reinhart Romance Was, Riverdale Stans Trying to Erase New GF Ari Fournier

Getty

The Riverdale star admitted his relationship with Lili had "all this public currency"

Cole Sprouse has opened up about his love life -- big time.

The "Riverdale" star talked with GQ Hype about his former relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart and his new romance with Ari Fournier, which is on the receiving end of a lot of online hate.

Sprouse confirmed he was dating the model last year after first igniting rumors in March 2021 with pics dropping online of them holding hands. The two began dating just over a year after he publicly revealed things were over with Lili.

Talking with GQ, he admitted that his relationship with Reinhart generated "all of this public currency", in large part to fans shipping them hard and incessant media attention. However, the actor made it clear that his romance with Lili, which spanned three years, was most definitely "as real as it gets."

Since then, many fans have not been able to move on the way Cole and Lili have.

"Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately," Sprouse said of pics he and his GF share of each other on social media. "Even on my other friends' accounts, it gets taken down."

Cole Sprouse with Ari Fournier (GETTY)

Sprouse told GQ he "felt forced to" address his breakup with Lili in an Instagram post in August 2020.

Back then he wrote online: "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."

"What an incredible experience I had," he continued in the post featuring a snap of Lili, "I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."