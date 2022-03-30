Jeff Bridges Gives Update Two Years After Cancer Remission

Getty

Jeff Bridges celebrates some good news two years after his lymphoma diagnosis.

During a virtual panel for his upcoming FX series "the Old Man" on Tuesday, Bridges updated fans on his health and said he felt "terrific."

Back in September 2021, the 72-year-old actor announced his remission after his battle with lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks one's lymph nodes. Symptoms of the illness can include swelling of the lymph nodes, persistent fatigue, fever, night sweats, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss and itchy skin.

The "True Grit" actor had special words of gratitude to his cast and crew for their support during his fight with cancer.

"As far as I'm concerned, FX and all of the team were so considerate and gave me all of the time I needed to heal and all the support I needed," he said per The Wrap. "The protocols — we were still in COVID — made me feel very safe and eager to get down to business and play."

According to the publication, "The Old Man" paused its production twice, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and while Bridges was seeking treatment for his cancer.

During the virtual event, the actor shared how his diagnosis had a part in developing his character on the show, Dan Chase, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

"In times like that, it seems like all your philosophies and spirituality comes to you. It tests you," he admitted. "All of that has been made more mature by that experience. I've always approached life the same way, [but this] made things sharper."

Bridges first revealed his diagnosis on Twitter in October 2020, at the time he wrote, "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma."

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he continued. "I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

After consistent treatment, Jeff shared that he was "feeling good" two months later in December of that year. In January 2021, he announced the good news that his tumor "drastically shrunk" and in September 2021 the actor entered remission.

He explained on his website at the time, "The 9" x 12" mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," and confessed that during his battle with cancer, he had come close to death which made him appreciate life all the more.