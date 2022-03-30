Rudy Giuliani's Son Makes Stomach-Churning Comments About His Infant Daughter to Make Anti-Trans Point

Getty

Gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani discussed the 4-month-old's genitals with the far-right crowd.

Andrew Giuliani used his 4-month-old daughter's genitals to make an anti-trans point at a rally over the weekend, according to reports.

The New York gubernatorial hopeful and son of Rudy Giuliani made the stomach-churning comments while condemning options for transgender people at a Long Island Loud Majority event, the Daily Beast reported.

He assured the crowd he knew his infant daughter was a woman — and "she's gonna stay a woman" — because he had "looked under the hood" and checked.

He also boasted he was "gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there."

According to the outlet, the 36-year-old regaled how on the day his daughter was born, the one-day-old promised him that he would be her only boyfriend until she was 25 years old.

She "made a promise to me on the first day, right? My wife was sleeping, and I'm holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, 'I'm the only boyfriend till you're 25 years old, shake hands'," he said, per the Beast.

"Shook my hand. So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She's a woman. I'm gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she's gonna stay a woman, it's that simple."

A spokesperson for Giuliani Jr told the outlet: "while Andrew does not claim to be a biologist, he can tell the difference between a male and a female."