Nicki Minaj Kicks Off Carpool Karaoke Return After 2 Year Hiatus

Social distancing is over, according to Corden, and so is his long hiatus

There's a lot of things that had to change during Covid ... including singing at the top of your lungs in a confined space with strangers.

But with the lifting of many pandemic safety protocols, engaging in some up close and personal karaoke is making a comeback.

And no one is happier than Mr James Corden as his popular "Carpool Karaoke" show is officially returning.

The first guest is a genuine superstar -- and Super Bass rapper -- none other than Nicki Minaj.

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" tweeted out a teaser for the upcoming musical numbers: "Carpool Karaoke is back and it begins April 6th with @NICKIMINAJ!"

The short clip announces that after two years of not being able to sit in a very confined and closed space "social distancing is over," before revealing Minaj.

Corden also teased another big name being added to the show's return -- Camila Cabello will have her own segment April 18.

Previously, Corden complained to Ellen DeGeneres on her show last summer, "It feels like there's a whole raft of artists that we are desperate to do it with."

"We seem to work in the strictest building -- maybe on Earth."

Well, Corden the wait is over.