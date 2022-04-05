Kim Kardashian Feels 'At Peace' with Pete Davidson: 'Very Happy and Very Content'

Getty

With "The Kardashians" looming ever closer, fans of the popular reality family will soon be learning all there is to know -- or as much as she chooses to share -- of Kim's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson.

While the full interview between Robin Roberts and the first family of reality TV won't air until Wednesday night, ABC dropped a sneak peek that definitively proved that Kim is definitely read to talk about Pete.

And her family is ready to weigh in, too.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together and growing more intimate over the past six months, but both have played the whole relationship a little coy and a lot hush-hush.

Perhaps the most direct and blatant exploration of their relationship came when one of Pete's buddies shared an alleged text exchange between him and Kim's ex, Kanye West, where things got more than a little heated between the two.

Kanye has been a constant presence and stressor on the relationship, blasting Pete on social media and even in his music while making blatant efforts to rekindle things with Kim. So with all of this going on surrounding the father of her four children, and a new show to launch, Robin asked Kim just how serious things are with Pete.

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them" when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is. #TheKardashians special premieres tomorrow 8/7c on @ABC and @Hulu. https://t.co/PtcWayeRFV pic.twitter.com/TKJTYX9BJg — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2022 @GMA

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure," Kim replied. "And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them."

Little sis Khloe hit on one of the facets of Pete that has helped during this time in Kim's life. "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time," Khloe said of the "Saturday Night Live" star.

When asked what she thought about Kim's newest relationship, momager Kris Jenner had nothing but positive things to say, describing Pete as "great," adding, "He's a really nice guy."

"Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content," Kim said about her relationship. "It's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

If anything, it may be that Kanye's erratic and explosive behavior has only strengthened the connection between Kim and Pete as Kanye is definitely not offering "peace" these past several months.

Sparks flew almost immediately between Kim and Pete after she served as guest host on "SNL" in October and the couple shared an on-screen kiss as part of an "Aladdin" sketch. Almost immediately, they started getting spotted hanging together.

But it was just last month that Kim made Pete Instagram official, shortly after she was declared legally single as part of her ongoing divorce proceedings from Kanye. Fans used to exploring almost every detail of Kim's life have been frustratingly in the dark with the family between shows.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim promised that Hulu's "The Kardashians" would delve into the genesis of her relationship with Pete "and all the details that everyone wants to know." Probably they were playing shy in real life to have more juicy content for the show.