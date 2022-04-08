Amy Schumer Responds to Accusation She Stole Leonardo DiCaprio Oscars Joke From Twitter

Getty

She recently underwent a polygraph test where she was asked about joke thievery

Amy Schumer wants you to know that she isn't a joke thief, again.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live!", the 40-year-old comedian addressed claims that she had stolen one of the jokes during her monologue at the 2022 Oscars.

"I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal s--t," Schumer adamantly stated.

The joke in question involves Leonardo DiCaprio's tendency to date younger women. "He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends," she fired at the Oscars.

Later during a call-in segment of the show, a fan asked the "Life & Beth" star about a nearly identical joke that started to go viral on Twitter all the way back from December 2021. Schumer has been accused of stealing jokes in the past and quickly dismissed the allegations.

"Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter. I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself," she replied. "And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough."

She added, "But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

Earlier this month, Schumer appeared on Variety's lie detector test segment where she was hooked up to a polygraph machine and was asked a series of tough questions.

"They asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was 'that's true,'" She insisted and suggested. "Everybody just chill."

Regarding her jokes at the Oscars, the "Trainwreck" actress revealed some of the jokes she claims were banned from the ceremony— and one of them certainly had people's attention more than a week later.

While performing stand-up at Las Vegas's Mirage Theatre on Saturday, the Academy Awards host said she had intended dropping an Alec Baldwin "Rust" shooting gag, but the producers stopped her.

"I don't even know what to say about the Oscars," she told the crowd, according to Vanity Fair. "Like, I really don't know what to say. I have no jokes about it. All I can say is that I don't know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your newsfeed?"

Describing the incident, Schumer said "I was kind of feeling myself… and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up," — referencing Smith's first Best Actor nominated role from 2001.

"And it was just a f--king bummer," she continued. "All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn't allowed to say on TV."

She then rattled off a list of supposedly-vetoed gags as well as one very off-color one about the fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins... whose picture would grace the In Memoriam section the night of the awards.

"'Don't Look Up' is the name of a movie? More like don't look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin's shotgun," she told the Vegas crowd.