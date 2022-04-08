Diane Kruger Puts Norman Reedus on Blast For Buying a House Without Her Permission

Getty

Diane Kruger has a few choice words for her fiancé Norman Reedus.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the actress opened up about a precarious position her fiancé left her in after buying a house in California without consulting her.

"We drove by [the house], he was dropping me off at a table read actually for 'Swimming With Sharks', and you know, it was a Sunday—you know how those houses are open and you can just walk in," she explained to Kimmel. "We looked at it, it was pretty, but we live in New York."

When the 45-year-old actress left her table read, she was in for the shock of a lifetime -- as well as a dozen missed text notifications from Reedus!

"So, then he drops me off and I come out of my table read and there's like 50 messages that start with, 'I love that house. I stayed another hour. What do you think?'" she continued. "Next message, 'Should we move to California?' 'How bout we make an offer?' 'You know what? I made an offer.' 'We got the house.'"

Kimmel asked if the "Walking Dead" actor often made impulsive spending decisions -- with Kruger confirming that this instance wasn't the first time Reedus had returned home with a surprise purchase.

"Yes. I call him like a mad midnight shopper because like the most obscure objects show up the next day—like weird balls to massage his feet, toothbrushes, a house, nine motorcycles," she revealed.

The couple are parents to a 3-year-old daughter and got engaged back in August 2021.

Kruger's most recent project, "Swimming with Sharks," debuted at the 2022 SXSW Film festival last month. During an interview with Insider, the actress opened up about some of the explicit scenes and nudity in the dramatic Roku series.

"The motivation behind sex scenes has to be a good one. I don't agree with just getting naked on screen, or doing stuff like that," she explained. "So I was pretty guarded with what I wanted to be shown. There's always that danger of [thinking] like, 'She's a modern woman.'"

"It's available, especially in Hollywood, wherever you want," Diane confessed. "So the realness of that had to be there. And I wanted to control that. I wanted to control how it was seen."