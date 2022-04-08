Lourdes Leon Stuns In New Calvin Klein Campaign, Shows Off Armpit Hair

YouTube / Calvin Klein

The 25-year-old daughter of Madonna has bared her underarm fuzz multiple times in the past.

Lourdes "Lola" Leon stars in a new campaign with Calvin Klein.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old model shared photos and a video from the campaign, which is a collaboration between Calvin Klein and Palace Skateboards titled "CK1 Palace."

As shown in the gorgeous black-and-white shots, Leon -- who is the daughter of Madonna -- rocks a "CK1 Palace" sweatshirt and short shorts in one photo, while flaunting her toned physique and underarm fuzz in the second image.

In the second shot, the star can be seen wearing a gray Calvin Klein x Palace bralette and white underwear while her long, dark locks fall down below her waist. Leon posed with both arms behind her head, revealing the hair in her armpit.

The young model has bared her underarm hair multiple times in the past. Most recently, Leon went all-natural under her armpits when she attended the 2021 Met Gala back in September.

Check out the photos as well as a video of Leon in the Calvin Klein x Palace campaign, below.

