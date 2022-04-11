How 'The Equalizer' Killed Off Chris Noth's Character Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Getty

The CBS series has finally killed off Noth's character, following his December 2021 termination.

Chris Noth was fired from "The Equalizer" back in December, following sexual assault allegations. And, on Sunday's new episode, the character was finally written off the Queen Latifah-led show.

The actor last appeared on the series on a January 2 episode filmed before his termination. He hasn't appeared in the six subsequent episodes that have aired. The latest hour revealed the 67-year-old actor's character, William Bishop, had been working with the CIA investigating a plane crash -- before dying in one himself, after being targeted by the same culprits who downed the first aircraft.

The first allegations against the actor were made to The Hollywood Reporter in December of last year, where two women came forward to accuse Noth of sexual assault.

One woman, who reported her claims under the pseudonym Zoe, said that Noth raped her in a Los Angeles apartment in 2004.

The second woman came forward under the pseudonym Lily, and reported that the actor had invited her to his apartment in New York City in 2015 after a night of dinner and drinks. She alleged they met when she was 25 and worked as a server at a local nightclub.

Through his attorney Andrew Brettler, Noth has called both incidents "consensual" and said "the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."

Speaking with The Daily Beast, a third woman accused Noth of sexual assault in a NYC restaurant in 2010 -- though he called her account a complete fabrication.

The allegations came to light following the premiere of HBO's "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That ..." The actor's character was shockingly killed off in the premiere episode, however, after suffering a heart attack.

In a joint posting to their respective Instagram Stories, stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all said they "support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences."

In the wake of the initial allegations, Noth was dropped by his agency, A3 Artists Agency, and saw a quick ad he created for Peloton in response to Mr. Big's shocking death pulled as well.