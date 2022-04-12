Mark Wahlberg's Kids 'Mortified' By His Marky Mark Days

YouTube / TheEllenShow

If Mark Wahlberg is ever considering bringing back his '90s rapper alter ego, Marky Mark, his kids will not be happy.

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the 50-year-old actor revealed he would be open to reviving his Marky Mark rapper days under the right conditions and for the right cause.

Although the "Father Stu" star is definitely open to the idea, his children Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13 and Grace, 12 definitely are not.

"They've seen videos of me performing and they're mortified," he told the talk show host. "Like, if they see the picture of me in the underwear, oh my god, they'd be so embarrassed."

Wahlberg continued, "My son has just recently turned 16, let's just say that, and he gets embarrassed by everything that I do. Even the stuff that other people think is, like, cool in 2022, like movies and stuff? 'Dad it's so dumb. Dad that's terrible.'"

According to him, his kids are a few of his harshest critics, "My son and my daughter went to see 'Uncharted'. They liked it a lot, but they were like, 'Dad, why didn't you play the main character?' I said, 'I'm too old to play the main character. I used to be the main character,'" Wahlberg recalled.

"And then I showed my daughter and the kids a rough cut of 'Father Stu'. It was a little much for her. She was still 11 at the time…They were into 'Transformers' for a short amount of time. They were dying to see 'Ted', but my wife wouldn't let them see it. So, they're not my biggest fans."

Earlier this month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg admitted that the extended periods of time away from his family have been getting harder and harder.

Nowadays, he said a creative project would require substance, like "Father Stu", for him to consider leaving his family to film.

"I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this -- real substance -- can help people," he said. "I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn't say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So, hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content."

Wahlberg confessed that his step away from Hollywood would probably happen "sooner rather than later."