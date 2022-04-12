Millie Bobby Brown On Being Treated Differently Since Turning 18: 'It's Gross'

Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about how she's been treated differently since she turned 18 back in February.

While appearing on Monday's episode of "The Guilty Feminist" podcast, the "Stranger Things" star explained that she's seen a change in how people "act" around her, while also sharing that there's been a shift in the type of comments she's received on social media as well.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," Brown said, per PEOPLE. "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously I'm doing that in the public eye."

The actress -- who shot to superstardom at just 12 years old when she filmed the first season of "Stranger Things" -- said now being an adult "can be really overwhelming."

"I have definitely been dealing with that, more within the last two weeks of turning 18," she explained. "Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age."

Brown went on to express that it "shouldn't change anything" now that she's of age. "But it's gross, and it's true," she shared, before pointing out the sexualization of young girls.

"I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized," she added. "And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever."

On her 16th birthday back in 2020, Brown marked the occasion by opening up about growing up in the spotlight.

At the time, the "Enola Holmes" star shared a video on Instagram highlighting some of the headlines that have been written about her over the years, as well as footage of her red carpet moments and friendly interactions with her fans.

In a lengthy caption for the post, Brown reflected on the realities of growing up in the spotlight and what she hopes changes for the next generation.

"ya girls 16 :)" she began her caption. "16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that," Brown added. "there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."