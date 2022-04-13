Khloe Kardashian Takes True on First Trip to Disneyland, Confirms Past Photoshop Rumors

Instagram

"What a wonderful birthday at Disneyland."

Khloe Kardashian took her daughter True Thompson to the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate her 4th birthday!

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old reality star and her daughter went to Disneyland for True's special day, which marked the 4-year-old's first trip to the amusement park.

Khloe — who shares True with ex Tristan Thompson — posted footage on her Instagram Stories from their adventures at Disneyland.

In an adorable clip of herself and True, Khloe said, "This is True's first time to Disneyland! ... and we're going on 'It's A Small World.'" After Khloe told her daughter to "look at the camera," True grinned.

Alongside the clip, Khloe wrote, "What a wonderful birthday at Disneyland."

Khloe's niece, Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Dream, went to Disneyland as well and was featured in Khloe's videos from the fun trip.

While on the "It's a Small World" ride, Khloe asked Dream what she's "wishing for," to which she adorably replied, "I'm wishing to have a big party at my house! ... And then we can watch movies and have popcorn and have fun!"

"That's right, baby!" Khloe said in reply.

As shown in another video from the ride, the Good American founder checked in on True to see how she was enjoying herself. "Is it amazing?!" Khloe asked her daughter, who nodded and smiled and said, "Yeah!"

In other footage, True and Dream met some Disney characters, and adorably said hello to Moana. The two can be seen enjoying some churros as they watched Elsa from "Frozen" during a parade.

Kim Kardashian and her 4-year-old daughter Chicago also went to Disneyland to celebrate True's birthday. The SKIMS founder shared videos from the day as well, including a clip of herself filming Khloe and True on the "Dumbo" ride.

Meanwhile, a couple of hours after she shared her posts from the Disneyland trip, Khloe took to Twitter to address past photoshop rumors.

Back in January, Kim posted photos — below — that featured Chicago and True at Disneyland. However, many people claimed that True looked like she was photoshopped into the photo.

And now, after Khloe said True's trip to Disneyland on Tuesday was her "first" time going to the amusement park, a fan called out Kim and Khloe over the apparent edit, writing, "the people have questions."

In reply, Khloe confessed, tweeting, "Welllppp I f---ed this one up," before plugging the family's new Hulu reality series, "The Kardashians." "Anyways….. let's focus on something else. Our show airs in a few days."

The former E! star also shared a heartfelt tribute to her daughter on her birthday on Tuesday. The "KUTWK" alum posted photos of True surrounded by pastel balloons and decorations as well photos of the two of them together.

"I blinked and you are 4!," Khloe captioned the post. "Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!! I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True."

"My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever," she added. "I love you my special soulmate. Xo Mommy."

