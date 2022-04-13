Tristan Thompson Was Trying to Convince Khloe She Could Trust Him Just Before Baby Scandal

Hulu

In The Kardashians premiere, he made it clear he wanted her back -- as Khloe revealed the two were in "couples therapy."

Khloe Kardashian's relationship woes are once again front and center, as "The Kardashians" return to reality TV with their new Hulu show.

And while we know Tristan Thompson's most recent cheating scandal -- in which he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols -- will eventually be a hot topic on the show, it hadn't been made public knowledge when filming began in Fall 2021.

Instead, the new season -- which premieres Thursday -- begins with Thompson still doing his darnedest to earn back Khloe's trust, after two previous cheating scandals rocked their relationship.

"Right now Tristan and I are just friends and I love our relationship that him and I have. My biggest focus is being a mom to my beautiful angel True," Khloe reveals at the top of the hour. "Tristan and I are not exactly together. He's one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week. He's a really hands-on dad and me and Tristan don't have tension. We get along really, really well."

She goes on to say it was easy for them to co-parent their daughter, before acknowledging that, "if Tristan had his way, then we would completely be together." She adds, "I just need a little breathing room and time to think."

She also reveals the two have been going to "couples therapy together," clarifying that "it's really his therapy that I'm asked to join." Saying he was "very determined on us getting back together," Khloe adds he'd been regularly going to therapy -- but wants to make sure he was still working on himself while playing basketball in Sacramento.

"It's always such a weird gray area because we are such great friends. I think that's so confusing to outside people," she says to him of their relationship, before adding in a confessional that, "Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he's a different person and that I should have faith and trust him."

"Him and I have been through so much together, that I have a lot of reservations. My guards are up," she admits.

Thompson felt things between them were great and jokes he was happy she'd never burned his clothes or slashed his tires in reaction to any of his scandals.

"No, but I have thrown water on all your clothes. When I was 9 months pregnant. When you cheated on me," she reveals. "If I wasn't pregnant, I would have f---ed you up so ... I just didn't want to break my nails before delivery."

After he shares that he really wanted them to reunite and "expand our family" one day, she points out that he's made mistakes in the past "that weren't taken seriously." As she pushes for him to continue therapy, she adds, "Trust takes time."

Of course, we all know that trust is about to fly out the window again after Thompson fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021. In January 2022, he confirmed the child was his and apologized to Khloe for humiliating her once again.