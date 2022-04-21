Scott Disick Seemingly Trolls Himself After Ex Sofia Richie Announces Engagement

Instagram

The reality star captioned a picture of himself on a yacht with a pretty funny reference that appears to be all about his exes getting engaged.

Sofia Richie is engaged, and Scott Disick has feelings about it. On Wednesday, Richie shared the news that she and Elliot Grainge were engaged.

Richie and Disick dated for three years before ultimately going their separate ways in May 2021.. Richie makes the second ex for Disick to have gotten engaged in recent months, after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their relationship to the next level.

Clearly it's a detail that has not escape Disick. Just a few hours after Richie shared her exciting news, with stunning proposal pictures, Disick jumped on his own Instagram with a post that isn't clearly response (but it's totally a response).

In his post, Disick can be seen steering a yacht across the water, with his image captioned, "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."

It's not a super-popular reference, but it is a meaningful one. "Good Luck Chuck" is the name of a 2007 movie starring Dane Cook as a man named Charlie. In the film, every woman who gets romantically involved with him winds up marrying the very next guy they date after him.

Obviously, it's hard to imagine Disick referencing anything other than this fact, coming on the heels of Richie's engagement. But it's also not a mean-spirited post, suggesting that he's at least able to have some humor about it.

That's certainly how many of his followers took it, with one commenting, "Scott you are too funny at least you’re able to make a joke out of all of this😂😂."

Another replied, "There’s the Scott Disick we all know and love," while many, many others were pointing out that this was a reference. We're sure it also sent many of his fans straight to the internet to try and suss out the meaning of his post.

"At least u can laugh abt it! 😂😂😂 and make a joke abt it," commented another fan. "It is what it is. Make your own family! Rise up & be better for the next chick u date."

During the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," before Disick and the family jumped ship -- ahem -- to Hulu, Disick spoke about the decision to separate from Richie, saying that he told her in no uncertain terms that his children were his priority, and that included to an extent their mother, Kourtney.

He had no hard feelings even then about Richie struggling with how much time he spent with Kourtney and his kids. Now, Disick has suggested that he doesn't get to spend much time at all with the Kardashians now that Kourtney and Barker are engaged.

In the premiere of the new show, he said, "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parents. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."