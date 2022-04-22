Nicolas Cage Reveals Name of First Child with Wife Riko Shibata

YouTube / The Kelly Clarkson Show

Nicolas Cage is going to be a girl dad!

During an appearance on Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the actor revealed he's expecting a baby girl with wife Riko Shibata. The new addition will be Cage's third child.

"My brother was a disk jockey and he built his own radio station and he would play all these incredible albums from the late sixties," Cage, 58, told Clarkson. "And of course, he played the 'Let It Be' album."

He continued, "And he played 'Across the Universe.' I must have been four years old, and I remember being frozen paralyzed, listening to that music ... it's my favorite song ever written, which is why I'm gonna announce some big news for everybody: I am gonna have a little girl."

The Oscar winner — who was promoting his new film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" — went on to share what the baby girl will be named. The sweet moniker is inspired by his love of The Beatles and a family member.

"Because of 'Across the Universe,' her name is gonna be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father," said Cage, whose father, August Coppola, passed away in 2009. "I'll call her Lenny for short."

"I'm thrilled," he shared. "It's gonna be the biggest adventure of my life. So, here we go."

In an interview with GQ for its April 2022 issue, which was published last month, the "National Treasure" actor revealed he and Shibata had already chosen a boy and a girl name: Akira Francesco and Lennon Augie.

"Augie was my father's nickname," Cage explained. "And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco."

Back in January, People Magazine confirmed the news that the "Ghost Rider" star — who is dad to sons Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31, from past relationships — is going to be a father for the third time, and is expecting his first child with Shibata, 27, his fifth wife.

Cage and Shibata married in Las Vegas on February 16, 2021 on the former's late father's birthday as a tribute to the patriarch.

Previous to exchanging vows with Shibata, Cage had been married four times. Back in 1995, he exchanged nuptials with Patricia Arquette, whom he divorced six years later. In 2002, Cage tied the knot with Lisa Marie Presley, to which he was married for 107 days before filing for divorce in November of that year. The divorce was finalized in May of 2004.

Cage tied the knot with Alice Kim three months later in northern California. The "Leaving Las Vegas" star and Kim welcomed son, Kal-El, in October 2005. More than a decade later, the couple decided to part ways and finalized their divorce in 2016.