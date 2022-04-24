Every Property Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Bought, Owned or Sold

Getty

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of many hats, including real estate.

In addition to her talents as a singer, dancer, actress and businesswoman, Jennifer Lopez is also an undeniable real estate mogul, whose portfolio encompasses a wide range of locations within the US including Bel Air, the Hamptons and Miami.

Over the course of her career, the "Hustlers" star has bought and sold many of her multimillion-dollar properties. In light of rumors that old Jenny From the Block is looking to buy a new home with her new old fiancé Ben Affleck, here is a compiled list of all of J.Lo's homes from over the years.

2000

Los Angeles, California

Jennifer paid $4.3 million for her first home in Los Angeles located in a gated community called the Summit, one year after releasing her first hit single "If You Had My Love." The mansion boasted seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. In addition to an infinity swimming pool, the estate featured a tennis court, playground and a chicken coop. She later sold it for $10.05 million in 2004.

2002

Miami, Florida

The singer bought her first home in Miami in 2002 for an unknown amount. The Spanish-style mansion is built into a beachfront and set on over 1.2 acres of land. Her Miami home boasted 184 feet of bay frontage, a koi pond and a 60-foot swimming pool. Lopez inevitably sold the property for $13.9 million in 2005.

2008

Long Island, New York

Four years earlier, Jennifer married Marc Anthony and moved into his Georgian-style brick mansion in Brookville, Long Island. The singer later bought the house across the street for a little over $2 million. The former couple raised their children Emme and Max who were born in 2008. When the two divorced in 2014, Anthony sold the estate.

2010

Hidden Hills, California

J.Lo later snagged a beautiful estate in Hidden Hills for a $8.2 million price tag. The traditional-style mansion boasted nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms scattered throughout the property. Other amenities included a dance studio, a professional recording studio, a 20-seat movie theater and a full-service bar.

Although she initially listed the property for $17.5 million in 2015, she wasn't able to find any buyers until 2017 when she sold it for $10 million.

2013

Hamptons, New York

Lopez purchased an ultra-private $10 million mansion in the Hamptons in 2013. The property was a sprawling 8,660-square-feet and featured eight bedrooms, a pool, sauna, steam room, home theater and play areas for her twins. The singer never sold the property and still owns the home.

2014

New York, New York

Jennifer put down $20 million for a penthouse in the Flatiron District in Manhattan which overlooks Madison Square Park. The unit is 6,500 square feet and boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, wide-plank oak floors and marble bathrooms. The home also includes a 3,000-square-foot outdoor space, a rare feature for New Yorkers which spreads across four terraces.

Back in 2017, the actress listed the apartment for $27 million but hasn't had any luck in selling it.

2016

Bel Air, Los Angeles, California

The "Marry Me" actress purchased a compound in Bel Air from Sela Ward back in 2016 for about $28 million. Lopez has no plans to sell the property as it remains one of her primary residences. The estate is designed in a lavish French country style and was originally built in 1940. Since its construction, the property has been renovated to include koi ponds, a 100-amphitheater, a mini golf course and a man-made swimming pond.

2018

New York, New York

One year into their relationship, Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez took the next step and bought a condo on Park Avenue. The couple jointly paid $15.3 million for a high-rise unit in the Rafael Viñoly, the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere. It measures 4,000 square feet and features three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. However, less than a year later, they put the condo back on the market in search of a bigger place for their joint family. They finally sold the property in June 2019 for $17.5 million.

2019

Malibu, California

The same month the couple put their Park Avenue condo on the market, Lopez and Rodriguez bought a west coast property: a $6.6 million, 4,404-square-foot beach house in Malibu. The three-story house featured beautiful unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean from all four bedrooms, including the master bedroom which took up an entire floor. Due to Lopez's fondness for the show "Fixer Upper", the former couple is rumored to have enlisted Joanna Gaines for the home’s renovation.

Alex and Jennifer later put it back on the market in July 2020 and sold it for $6.775 million less than two months later.

2020

Encino, California

This purchase may be J.Lo's most low-key. During the pandemic, the singer purchased a $1.4 million single-story home in Encino, California. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom property is thought to be an investment property or meant for a relative.

Miami, Florida

Lopez and Rodriguez made headlines when they purchased a $32.5 million waterfront mansion on Miami's illustrious Star Island in August. The mansion measures 14762 square feet, and boasts 10 bedrooms and 10 and a half bathrooms. The property also features a wine room, an industrial chef’s kitchen, a wood-paneled library, an infinity pool, a hot tub and a cabana bath.