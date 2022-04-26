Megan Fox Confirms She and MGK Drink Each Other's Blood 'For Ritual Purposes'

Getty

Megan Fox has confirmed she and fiance Machine Gun Kelly ritualistically drink each other's blood.

During an interview with Glamour UK the actress was asked if she was actually serious when she wrote on Instagram that the duo consume one another's blood.

"Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood," she told the publication. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

"I'm much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

According to the magazine she then mimed MGK tearing his chest open.

Fox then clarified, when met with incredulity, "It doesn't not happen."

"Let me tell you," she went on to explain. "Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times."

