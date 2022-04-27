Johnny Depp Trial Sees Body Cam of 911 Call That Marked End of Relationship With Amber Heard

Getty / Twitter

None of the responding officers investigated any further — because they saw no evidence of abuse.

The police officers responding to the "altercation" that ultimately marked the end of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship have testified — and they saw no evidence of abuse.

Day ten of the defamation trial focused on the night of Saturday May 21, 2016 — the night the former couple supposedly split for good.

On that night, two separate anonymous 911 calls were made to LAPD about an alleged domestic dispute at a luxury penthouse apartment on Broadway, which the couple shared.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, three of the officers who attended those callouts testified that they never saw Johnny Depp, nor any evidence that anyone had been physically attacked.

Over the two days of meticulous and oftentimes repetitive questioning, Officers Melissa Saenz, Tyler Hadden and William Gatlin were forced to pore over the details of the very brief and otherwise unremarkable call-outs from five years ago.

All three cops were repeatedly forced to explain why they did not investigate the alleged crime any further than they did; all three repeatedly gave the same answer: because there was no evidence of any crime.

On top of that, all three insisted Heard — and her friends who were present that night — were all uncooperative, did not provide any information at all, and clearly did not want the police officers there.

Officer Saenz, who testified first, was asked why she never filled in the supplemental domestic violence report she carried in her vest.

She insisted none of the criteria — smashed furniture, evidence of injuries, statements regarding threats, suspects possibly possessing firearms — were present.

"We met with the victim. We checked the location, the husband wasn't there, and the victim advised us that she'd just had an argument and that she wasn't going to give us any further information," said Saenz. "Because we didn't identify a crime, we issued her a business card, letting her know that she could reach out to us later if she wanted to cooperate."

Like her colleagues, Saenz said she was not aware the apartment belonged to Johnny Depp, nor did she know he was the one supposedly involved.

While all three officers knew who Johnny Depp was; they were not familiar with Amber Heard's name at the time.

All officers agreed they had been told there was an argument — which is not a crime — so all they could do was hand over a business card and leave.

Officer Saenz said none of the people present would provide any names.

"That's unusual, is it not?" counsel asked.

"No it's not," she replied, deadpan. "A lot of people do not like us."

Her partner Officer Hadden confirmed Heard appeared crying and red-faced when they got there, but he believed the redness was merely from the tears, and not an injury.

While Saenz and Hadden did not record on body cam, the officer who arrived for the second 911 call that night —Officer Gatlin — did.

WATCH: Another version of the body camera footage is shown to jurors. The video shows Officer Gatlin responding to the incident on May 21, 2016.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/T0jmkY5mYu — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) April 27, 2022 @sierragillespie

The footage shown to the court shows officer Gatlin and his partner greeted at the door by a man, identified as Josh Drew — the ex-husband of Heard's best friend of Raquel "Rocky" Pennington — who appears reluctant to let them inside.

"We need to talk to your wife to make sure..." the officer begins before Drew interrupts: "Oh it's not my wife."

"Well whoever it is, can we have you step out, we just gotta check and make sure they're all good," the officer continues.

Drew goes to close the door on them and "fetch the business card" left by the earlier officers, but the two attending police insist on following him into the swanky apartment.

They find Heard on the couch flanked by two female friends. The officers ask who Amber is, and she raises a hand.

"And 'Johnny?'" the officer asks (the other party is listed as 'Johnny Heard' on the incident report).

"...is definitely not here," Drew finishes for him.

"He left probably like two hours ago," one of the women offers.

With that, exactly 50 seconds after entering, the officers leave the apartment.

Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.

The actor has already lost an earlier lawsuit he took in the UK over the same article that appeared in The Sun.