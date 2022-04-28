Why Kristin Cavallari Kissed Tyler Cameron: 'To Get Press'

Getty

"I mean, that's why I hired the guy"

Kristin Cavallari is no stranger to the media machine.

The reality star recently kissed Tyler Cameron during a photoshoot for her brand Uncommon James -- and the heat from that smooch sent waves across the internet. (You can see the pics here.)

But talking with Brie and Nikki Bella on their "The Bellas Podcast" on SiriusXM's Stitcher, Cavallari gave some insight into what was really happening there.

"I mean, that's why I hired the guy, to get press," she told the sisters. "It worked. I was like, 'Check that box.'"

That doesn't mean The Bachelorette star is simply clickbait.

"He's honestly the nicest human being on the planet," Cavallari admitted. "I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him."

She also confirmed: "He's a very good kisser."

However, to the disappointment of many on the interwebs, Cavallari said, "Everyone's like, 'Tell me everything.' I'm like, 'I think he's great but… we are not dating.'"