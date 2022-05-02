Drew Barrymore Apologizes for 'Offending' Fans by 'Making Light' of Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Trial on Show

Instagram/Getty

She called the trial "a seven-layer dip of insanity" on her talk show.

Drew Barrymore took to Instagram over the weekend to issue an apology to fans after coming under fire for her commentary on the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

Last week on her daily talk show, Barrymore called the situation between the exes "a seven-layer dip of insanity." While she said she understands what it's like "to have your life put out in public" and the feelings that go along with that, she added it was "crazy" they were "actually offering up this information that nobody had to know."

There have been some truly shocking allegations to come out throughout the trial thus far, with Depp and many on his team taking the stand. Depp is seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018. While she didn't name Depp in the piece, his lawyers argue it was implied to be about him and negatively affected his career. She countersued Depp for $100 million.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After catching flack for her comments, Barrymore shared a video to her IG page Sunday apologizing for "making light" of the serious situation.

"It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself," she began.

"I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it," she added. "And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you."