Jack Harlow Asked Dua Lipa Permission to Publicly Shoot His Shot with 'Dua Lipa' Track

Jack Harlow may be unapologetically thirsty, but he's a gentleman first.

During an interview on the "Breakfast Club AM" radio show, the 24-year-old revealed that he called British pop sensation Dua Lipa to get her permission ahead of releasing a track titled "Dua Lipa" where he attempts to shoot his shot with the singer on his sophomore album "Come Home The Kids Miss You."

"I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it to her, because I didn't want her to be blindsided by it or to feel creeped out. I wanted to-if she had said like, 'Yo I hate it, I don't want it to come out' it wouldn't have came out. But she was like, 'Oh, I mean, it's not my song. I suppose it's okay.' She was just kind've thrown off. But she let it go, so."

Co-host Charlamagne tha God asked the rapper, "Is that someone you fancy? Is that why you wrote the record?" to which Harlow responded, "I admire her."

He affirmed that the track had made their conversations "less awkward" and cited that things between the two artists were "good. We'll see how the record does -- I think when the song comes out, she'll grow to appreciate it even more."

Harlow debuted a snippet of the song ahead of its release on Tiktok and opens "Dua Lipa" with the declaration, "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature."

Later in the song, he further shoots his shot with the lyrics, "Girl, them Russian twists is working, now just put your butt into it/ All that talk, I'm cutting through it /I ain't no connoisseur, but I like this kind of storе."

Jack first sparked rumors of his interest during a red carpet interview at the Grammy Awards this year, after he mentioned that he was looking forward to seeing Dua at the ceremony. He also referenced how the interview had piqued the interest of the internet in his new track, rapping, "I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, f-ck it."

Earlier this week, Harlow sent fans ablaze when he shared a video of himself lip syncing to the then unreleased track on TikTok and left followers wondering if the "Physical" singer would be making a feature on the album.