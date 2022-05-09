Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Set Wedding Date

Getty

But there's a catch...

Sam Asghari says he and Britney Spears have set their wedding date.

The actor revealed the news in a photo he shared of him and his fiancee kissing, while Britney flicked her ring finger at the camera, showing off her engagement ring.

In the text written over the image on Instagram Story, Asghari told fans the couple's wedding date has been solidified ... but there was one catch.

"Our lives have been a real fairytale," Sam wrote on Sunday. "Happy Mother's Day to you my soon to be queen."

"Also," he continued, dropping the big news, "The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after."

Instagram

Guess that means we'll all just have to wait and see...

Britney and Sam revealed they were expecting a child last month.