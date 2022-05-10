Halsey Shares They're Suffering From Multiple Syndromes, Has Dozens of Food Allergies

Instagram

"I've been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad," recalled the singer, who is set to kick off a new tour next week.

Halsey is opening up about recent, severe health struggles that have left them hospitalized.

On Tuesday, the singer shared a series of videos on their Instagram Story, in which they revealed that they have been diagnosed with several health conditions.

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," began Halsey, 27, who was wearing a heart monitor in the videos. "I started getting really, really, really sick. I've been kind of sick pretty much most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad. I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

They continued, "Basically, after seeing a hundred thousand doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome [and] POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome].

Per the Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome "is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls." The publication identifies Sjogren's syndrome as an immune system disorder that is "identified by its two most common symptoms — dry eyes and a dry mouth."

According to WebMD, mast cell activation syndrome is "a condition that causes mast cells to release an inappropriate amount of chemicals into your body," resulting in a "wide range" of symptoms, such as anaphylaxis.

POTS, meanwhile, is a condition "in which most of your blood stays in your lower body when you stand up, and in response, your heart rate jumps." The disorder can cause symptoms like dizziness, fainting and rapid heart rate. Per WebMD, other conditions, such as Sjogren's syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos, increase one's likelihood of having POTS.

Halsey — who welcomed son Ender last July — said they are "still looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things. It could potentially be another type of autoimmune disease."

"I know I've had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis," they explained, adding that their health issues have "kind of just been exacerbated" following their son's birth.

As for why they decided to give fans an update, the Grammy winner said, "I don't want anybody to be worrying."

"I'm on a treatment plan right now," they added, before sharing that they are "in rehearsals" for their upcoming "Love and Power" tour, which kicks off next week. "I'm really excited and really confident that I'm going be able to do it in a way that's healthy where I can perform my best for all of you."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Honestly, I'm just so excited to be going on tour because it just keeps my mind off of everything and it keeps my body healthy because I'm so active," they shared. "I'm doing cardio and stuff every day. And I get to see you guys and I haven't toured in so long."

While "Bad at Love" singer noted that they won't be able to "tour the way that I used to when I was younger," they said, "I'm here, I'm ready to go. ... The tour is going to be f---ing crazy and awesome."

They added, "A lot of it is going to kind of be delving into this weird body horror about kind of everything that I've been experiencing feeling like my body is rebelling against me a little bit."

One day before Halsey shared their multiple diagnoses, they posted a TikTok in which they said they recently learned they are "allergic to literally everything."

In the clip, the "Without Me" singer can be seen sipping a green-colored drink as "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac plays in the background. The words "just found out I'm allergic to coffee so there goes my entire personality" appear on the video, before Halsey then revealed a long list of about three dozen food allergies, including milk, wheat, soy, potatoes, coffee, corn, spinach, ginger, garlic, shrimp, blueberries, nutmeg, lemons and more.

"everything is fine!" they captioned the TikTok, above.

Meanwhile, late last month, Halsey revealed on their Instagram Story that they had been experiencing some health challenges that sent them to the hospital multiple times.

"I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges," they wrote. "Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour."