Ex-Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Marries Beau Clark In Italy

The two shared an official photo from their Roman nuptials.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark finally said "I do."

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star and her other half got married on Thursday in Rome, Italy -- and shared the first official photo from the wedding to Instagram immediately after tying the knot.

In the picture (below), the bride shows off her tulle Galia Lahav wedding gown and matching veil, while Beau poses in his tuxedo.

"Omg has dropped," Kaley Cuoco commented on the photo -- before correcting herself in a followup comment reading, "I can't even spell Cause my jaw is on da floor!!!!!"

Katie Maloney wrote, "I DIE," while "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Stephanie Hollman added, "Omg- this pic."

The two got engaged -- at a cemetery, no less -- back in July 2019, a year before Stassi would be fired from her Bravo reality show following accusations of racism by a former castmate, Faith Stowers.

Despite being axed from the series, at least two of her former costars were on hand for the Italian wedding -- as exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were both seen in social media posts ahead of and on the big day.

Stassi and Beau have been sharing photos highlighting their arrival in Italy, rehearsal dinner and welcome party on Instagram all week -- including a few snaps with Hartford, who turned 1-year-old in January.

