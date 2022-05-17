Melissa Gorga Has 'No Guilt' Over Cutting Ties with Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice

Getty

The two were most recently seen arguing over how Teresa treats her brother, Melissa's husband, on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reunion.

As far as Melissa Gorga is concerned, she's tried and tried and tried again when it comes to her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, and now she's all tried out.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star talked about her volatile relationship with Teresa during an appearance on the "Mention It All" podcast on Monday. Appropriately, the podcast discussion, which is available on Apple Podcasts, is titled, "Family Is Everything, Until It isn't."

"I truly feel like I have hit every avenue," Melissa said on the podcast, referring to the years of effort she feels she's put into trying to have a good relationship with her husband's sister. Now, she's over it and done trying. "I have no guilt," she said.

As Joe Gorga and his sister got into yet another screaming match during the three-part "RHONJ" reunion special -- she called him a "bitch boy" and said he was "too involved" in the drama between the women -- Joe at one point stormed off the set and said he was done, he was quitting the series.

During the podcast, Melissa recalled how excited she was to get to spend time away from all the nonsense (yeah, right!) during the "Ultimate GIrls Trip" series. "This is exciting that we get to do this together and this is something fun," she recalled telling Teresa. "We'll have these memories that we did something fun for when we get older."

In response, though, she said Teresa just rolled her eyes. "Between that and watching this season, I just feel like I tried and I’m good," she explained.

As far as she's concerned, she put in the effort and it clearly just isn't going to happen, and that's just the way it is. "It's okay to say that we don’t have the best relationship," she explained. "And I don't feel guilty saying that because I tried really hard and know that I tried hard ... for my in-laws and for Joe."

Tension had been rising between Melissa, Joe and Teresa since Teresa revealed that she didn't want Melissa to stand as her maid-of-honor in her upcoming wedding, but she did ask her fiancé Luis Ruelas's sisters to fill that role instead. During the reunion, the in-laws made a pact to stop pretending to like one another, which Melissa said helps her feel "a little free."

On Melissa's "On Display" podcast, Joe said he's over Teresa seemingly being angry at him and Melissa for being a part of "RHONJ," calling it "absurd." In fact, he thinks she should show a little appreciation that her brother helped her out during some financial hardship when Teresa's ex, Joe Giudice, was unemployed and Teresa was in prison.

"When she was in prison, Joe wasn't working at all, either. So they had no income," Joe said. "If we weren't on the show, their kids would not still be living in that house and have food and have whatever they had." They said they gave Joe Giudice someone to interact with while Teresa was away.

At the same time, Melissa said that she'd be happy to never talk about this family feud again, and believes the cast and audience probably feel the same way. "Does anybody really wanna see Teresa, Melissa and Joe argue and make up to break up?" she mused on "Mention It All."

"I don't care if we never talk about it again," she continued. "I don't want to talk about Teresa or the family, never again if it was up to me."

But that's not to say Melissa wants to quit the show. In fact, she thinks someone else might be ready to do that. "I do think that she's come to a point where she doesn't enjoy it anymore and it's very obvious that she doesn't enjoy it," Melissa told "The Wendy Williams Show" earlier this month.