Selling Sunset Newcomer Chelsea Lazkani Reacts to Christine Quinn's Return (Exclusive)

Getty/TooFab

"She's just gonna do whatever's best for her pockets, isn't she?"

Chelsea Lazkani claims Christine Quinn is just chasing money by coming back to "Selling Sunset"... and she means that in the least shady way possible.

The newcomer was asked about the veteran's promised return while out and about in Hollywood on Tuesday — and according to the British-born realtor: "She better be!"

After Lazkani joined the cast in season 5, the two women hit it off; Lazkani insisted that Quinn was not her only ally on the show, nor was that the reason she wanted her back.

"We love her - and she is amazing for the show," she said. "So she better be coming back!"

While Quinn confirmed she will return for season 6, it will not be as a member of the Oppenheim Group, setting up a potential rivalry... which Lazkani thinks is "absolutely" a good thing for the show.

"I think ultimately she's just gonna do whatever's best for her pockets, isn't she?" Lazkani mused, in a tone of pure admiration. "Get your coins!"

She said Quinn's return as an Oppenheim rival will "add a new dynamic to the show."

"And I think anything new is fun," she added, with a cheeky self-referential smile.

Speaking of Selling Sunset news — has Chelsea met Chrishell Stause's new partner G Flip?

"Oh my gosh - yeah I have!" she gushed. "They are amazing! They are incredibly talented."

Chrishell's most recent ex is, of course, Oppenheim Group co-founder Jason Oppenheim; according to his twin brother Brett, things are not awkward in the office between the two since the split.

Asked the same question, Chelsea deftly sidestepped.