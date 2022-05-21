12 Major Stars Who Don't Work With Stylists

Getty

Celebrities never fail to look picture perfect while walking the red carpet and it's no surprise that it takes a team to get them ready for big events. From hair to makeup to fashion, these stars have a lot of help to look their best. And while most of the time celebs include a stylist in their inner circle to create their amazing ensembles, some stars decide to do it themselves!

Whether it's because they have a love for fashion or because they just know what they like, stars like Blake Lively and Emmy Rossum have revealed that they don't typically work with stylists. Even though that means they're the ones who have to shift through looks, reach out to stylists and schedule fittings, they're more than willing to put in the work. And in the end, it's safe to say that it totally works for them!

Blake Lively always looks stunning on the red carpet so it might be a surprise that she doesn't have any help putting her looks together. While she does have an assistant help gather her outfits, she notes the rest is all her. She says styling her outfits is a way for her to "be creative" and a part of the process from start to finish, from picking pieces straight from the runway to working directly with designers.

"I love design and I love fashion…The hard part is going through all the fashion shows and screen-shotting all the looks you like and calling them in. I have an assistant who helps in calling in the looks. But a lot of it is I have relationships with the designers," Blake told WWD.

Meghan Markle has long been acting as her own stylist, both before and after marrying into the royal family. While she has worked with her friend Jessica Mulroney at times, Meghan's wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin says that she styles herself for most events.

"She doesn't have a stylist. Everything she wears she picks herself. It's pretty incredible that she can manage all of this…There's a false assumption that she lives in some gilded palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting and all these royal perks. It's simply not true…Except for her wedding, she does all her own makeup. Dresses herself, styles herself," Daniel told CBS News.

​Bryce Dallas Howard chooses not to work with a stylist because she finds it difficult as she's not a sample size. She says that she often finds it easier to just go shopping at a department store or online instead of working with a designer.

"When you're not 'sample' size, or when you don't have a direct relationship with a designer, or if you don't have a lot of notice, those types of size 6 dresses just aren't that available that much…So, what I found is that if something is sort of last-minute, or I don't have a good relationship with a place, then I go to Neiman's or I get something online," Bryce told People.

Diane Kruger doesn't want to look like everyone else on the red carpet so she shies away from using a stylist. She says that when she used to work with a professional, she ended up looking too similar to other stars. While she admits she would probably go back to a stylist if she had a big tour and too little time, she says she prefers to borrow clothing directly from designers.

"I look back at some of those pictures from when I was starting out and it's like, 'Oh my God. That doesn't look like me.' I started looking like everybody else. I think that's one of the reasons that I just scaled back," Diane told Yahoo.

Like Diane, Dita von Teese also chooses not to use a stylist. While discussing "modern celebrities," Dita said one of the only celebrities she truly admires is Diane because they both style themselves.

"The only modern celebrity I can think of to say I could admire is Diane Kruger, because she doesn't use a stylist. She's like me, we go choose our clothes ourselves, without an entourage," Dita told Stylist.

Emmy Rossum is such a big fan of fashion that she chooses to forgo the use of a stylist. Instead, she directly reaches out to designers and publicists to select pieces she'd like to wear.

"I love fashion and I'm that shallow," Emmy joked to The Huffington Post, adding, "No, I just love playing with clothes, it's really fun. I email the PRs or designers myself and I pick what I want and they send it to me. And then it gets FedExed back and I never see it again."

Camilla Belle doesn't use a stylist because good fashion sense runs in her family and she's got someone at home who can help her style herself. The actress says she sometimes recruits the help of her mother Cristina Routh, who worked as a designer in Brazil and started her own company when she was 20.

"She's really taught me everything I know, frankly, and really exposed me to this world from a very early age. Why not stick with what works? I know she has no agenda," Camilla told InStyle.

January Jones doesn't see the point in hiring a stylist, particularly because she feels as though she can pick the looks she likes herself. Selecting her own outfits has definitely worked for her because she once got the approval of Donatella Versace after wearing one of the designer's gowns to an event.

"I don't like the idea of paying people to tell me that something looks good. If I don't feel it myself, why would I wear it?" January told Elle.

At one point in her career, Olivia Munn chose not to work with a stylist. While she does have help from a pro now, at the time, she said that if she did have a "fashion fall," she would rather it be her own fault. On top of that, she added that she always had friends she could turn to for fashion advice.

"One of my best girlfriends works at Vogue, so I send her pictures of things that I like and say to her, 'How do I put this outfit together?'" Olivia said in an interview with People.

Early in her rise to fame, Taylor Momsen fired her stylist because she didn't like the way she dressed her. Instead of trying to fit into a mold, Taylor opted to dress herself the way she wanted.

"I think firing my stylist has allowed me to be more free. I was getting molded into this thing that wasn't who I am. I now dress myself, and told everyone who was telling me to look a certain way and fit a certain mold for the niche that I was being put in, and I said f--- that…I was getting molded into this thing that wasn't who I am…Just making that mental decision that I'm going to be myself and if people hate it they can hate it but at least I'm happy with how I'm walking down the street," Taylor told MTV.

Rachel Bilson is a big fan of fashion and getting dressed up so she opts to do it herself instead of involving a stylist. In doing so, she ends up taking more risks that she doesn't think she would get to do if she worked with a pro.

"I really dress myself. I've been known to put a necklace in my hair. That's what getting dressed should be. It's about fun and experimenting. I think you either enjoy it or you don't - and I do," Rachel told Vogue.

After years of working in the entertainment industry, Diane Keaton knows what she wants to wear and skips using a stylist. Diane decided to make the change after starring in "Annie Hall," which inspired her to wear "whatever the hell [she] liked."