160 Stars Sign Ad Condemning Plan to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Getty

"We will not go back — and we will not back down," reads the ad, which is a part of Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies campaign.

A group of young celebrities — consisting of singers, actors, models and influencers — has signed Planned Parenthood's new Bans Off Our Bodies ad, which "denounces the Supreme Court's plan to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion." The full-page ad was published in Friday's The New York Times.

"These young artists are encouraging their fans to join them in speaking out in support of the right to access sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion," Planned Parenthood wrote in a press release.

In addition to Grande, Cyrus and Jenner, those also among the nearly 160 stars who signed the ad include Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Halsey, Hailey Bieber, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Karlie Kloss, Ariana DeBose, Madelyn Cline, Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, FINNEAS, Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Beer, Phoebe Bridgers, Joey King, Peyton List, Lauren Jauregui, Jenna Ortega, Storm Reid, Tinashe, Meghan Trainor, Tommy Dorfman, Melanie Martinez, Liza Koshy and Maia Mitchell.

"We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers," the ad reads. "We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power. We will not go back — and we will not back down."

Click the image below to view the full ad.

Planned Parenthood

The celebrity-endorsed ad coincides with Planned Parenthood's #BanOffOurBodies campaign, which denounces abortion bans.

"Our bodies are our own — if they are not, we cannot be truly free or equal," reads the petition for the campaign. "Across the country, some politicians are trying to make decisions about our bodies for us. We won't let the abortion bans sweeping the country put our lives and futures at risk, and we won't be silenced while our fundamental right to control our bodies is taken away. Everyone deserves health care that's free of shame, stigma, or judgment. Together, we say: Get your bans off our bodies!"

The ad's release comes one day ahead of Saturday's Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action, in which "hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out for rallies, marches, and events across the country in support of abortion rights," per Planned Parenthood.

The Supreme Court's pending ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was revealed earlier this month when a leaked draft was published by Politico. The majority draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito and signed by four other conservative Justices, slams the original ruling, saying that the Constitution says nothing about abortion rights.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," wrote Alito, per Politico.

Elsewhere in the purported draft, it staged, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Ever since Texas mom "Jane Roe" (real name Norma McCorvey) sued District Attorney Henry Wade, abortion has been legal in the United States... although many red states make having one as difficult as possible (such as allowing private citizens to sue anyone caught helping someone cross state lines to get an abortion.)