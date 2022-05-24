Khloe Kardashian Says Kendall Jenner 'Not Happy' About Viral Cucumber Incident

Getty/YouTube

"I'm like, 'God is fair. You're the most beautiful human being in the world…and you can't cut a f--king cucumber.'"

Khloe Kardashian told Kendall Jenner she had other talents when the world found out she couldn't cut a cucumber.

During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, the Good American Founder revealed how her sister Kendall really felt about the viral incident involving the supermodel attempting to cut a cucumber.

"She's, like, not happy," Khloé said of her sister's reaction to what is now being referred to as "cucumber-gate". "I'm like, 'God is fair. You're the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can't cut a f--king cucumber.'"

"She has the perfect life, this perfect dog. She's a gazelle of a human being. She walks the runway. She's, like, all these amazing [things], you can't cut a f—king cucumber," Khloe added. "Please come over and stay with me for one week, she'll really cry herself a river."