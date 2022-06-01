Heidi Montag Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with Spencer Pratt

Getty

The couple got pregnant after trying for 18 months -- and say Brody Jenner offered to pay for IVF treatments.

Heidi Montag has a baby on board!

The reality star and husband Spencer Pratt revealed Wednesday that they're expecting their second child together. The former stars of "The Hills" -- who tied the knot back in 2008 -- are already parents to son Gunner, 4.

The two were very vocal about their struggle to conceive during the most recent season of "The Hills: New Beginnings" and have been open about the different things they're tried to aid fertility -- like Heidi eating raw meat and animal testicles.

"I couldn't be more excited. I don't know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer," Montag told Us Magazine, revealing her pregnancy. "I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it."

"I'm like, if I'm not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly," she added, "and I just wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it."

"Heidi has been crying a lot. It's like every month, 'Here we go,'" added Spencer. "I was like, 'If it happens, it happens.' But Heidi didn't want to do it that way. It was so long at this point I don't know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging."

The two said they were trying to get pregnant for about a year and a half and claimed Brody Jenner even offered to pay for IVF treatments "a few months ago." According to Heidi, the baby is due in December.

"It's going to be a big adjustment for all of us. I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There's going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn't wake Gunner up," added Montag. "This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don't get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act."