Sam Asghari Talks Britney Spears Miscarriage, Proposal and Her 'Expensive' Taste In New Interview

Aaron Sinclair/GQ

Sam Asghari opened up about his relationship with Britney Spears like never before in a new interview with Esquire, conducted just a day and a half after the couple revealed the pop star suffered a miscarriage.

While the subject was initially off the table for the interview, having children eventually came up and Asghari shared a bit more about the situation. Saying he wants to be a "young father," Asghari agreed with the reporter interviewing him that it's "positive" to normalize topics like miscarriage.

"We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come," he said. "So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time."

"My life is too amazing to be able to take my mind off optimism and positivity and all that," he added.

Asghari, 28, met Spears, 40, while filming the music video for "Slumber Party." Their relationship since has consisted of workout videos, extravagant trips to Hawaii and Mexico and a recent engagement.

Speaking with Esquire, Asghari was asked about the gap between the two when it comes to finances and how they handle it as a couple.

"Trading off who pays for dinner. We don't have a joint account. I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself," he told the publication. "We do travel a lot and I am dating a girl that's very expensive, she has an expensive taste but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day."

"It's not about money," he added when asked whether it's "hard to have that discrepancy" in their financial situation. "I think it's a normal lifestyle and it's not about money. You can live a lifestyle off that, but you have to be fair and square."

In October 2021, Asghari popped the question to Spears, after designing a princess cut ring -- "for a real life princess" -- himself.

"I figured with her taste, she wouldn't want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring. And usually, it's free because it's for promotion, but I want it to represent something," he said of the sparkler. "I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn't a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it."

He added that he had hoped to ask Spears children or family for her hand in marriage before proposing, but instead "didn't tell anybody" about his plans before getting down on one knee.

"I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her," he said, adding that they know when they're getting hitched, but won't be revealing the date before it happens.