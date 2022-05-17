Britney Spears Says She's Using Music As an 'Escape,' After Revealing Miscarriage

Instagram

"I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment," wrote the singer, who revealed her miscarriage on Saturday.

In the wake of her devastating pregnancy loss, Britney Spears is opening up about how music helps her through difficult times.

On Tuesday, the pop star shared a video of herself dancing to Beyoncé's song "Halo." In the post's caption, Britney appeared to allude to her miscarriage, saying that she's "going through something."

"I'm definitely going through something in my life at the moment … and music 🎶 helps me so much just to gain insight and perspective …," she wrote. "I shot this 2 months ago but when I look back, each song I danced 💃🏼 to gave me a different feel … a different mood … a different story to tell … and I'm thankful for that escape … this song is pretty spiritual and I really enjoy dancing to it 🌹 !!!"

Britney, 40, added, "Psss I know I'm dramatic and feeling myself 😳😳😳🙄🙄🙄 but is it believable 😳😳😳 ???"

On Saturday, just a little over a month after announcing her pregnancy, the singer revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari shared a joint Instagram post in which they announced the devastating news.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength."

The couple added, "We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.

In the post's caption, Britney and Sam, 28, added, "We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support."

Two days later, Sam shared another, similar statement about the miscarriage on his Instagram Stories. In the message, the actor again stated that he and Britney appreciate the support of their fans, writing, "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone."

Sam also reiterated that he and Britney will be "expanding [their] family soon."

Meanwhile, also on Monday, Britney was hit with backlash after she posted a throwback video of herself laughing and having fun on a beach in Mexico — even practicing the iconic "Baywatch" run.

Many trolls came after Britney, seemingly because she was smiling, laughing and generally having a good time in the video ... just two days after annnouncing her pregnancy loss.

"You just lost a baby 😢😢," one follower commented on her post, while another wrote, "Got over losing the baby fast?"