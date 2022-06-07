Kelly Dodd Quits Twitter, May Return if Elon Musk Takes Over: 'It's Like Having a Toxic Boyfriend'

Getty

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum announced her departure on Instagram, where she says her fans will still be able to find her.

Kelly Dodd is done with social media! Well, just that one social media. The reality star took to her Instagram account to announce that she'd canceled her Twitter account.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star shared an image of what you'll see if you go to where her official Twitter page used to live, captioning it with a message for her haters.

"Saying goodbye to my 211,000 Twitter followers… this is for you, trolls," she wrote. "It’s like having a toxic boyfriend. You like getting off but it’s not worth it in the end."

She went on to say that the platform has "too much hate" and "too many fake accounts," echoing Elon Musk's allegations that Twitter has a large percentage of fake accounts and isn't being forthcoming with him about how many there are after accepting his purchase offer of $44 billion.

Dodd even cited Musk by name, saying that "maybe" if he does ultimately take over the platform, she'll return. She closed her statement with a slew of hashtags calling out "trolls," "bots," "spam," "fake," "losers," "woke," and "bye."

Her comment comes just hours after she posted that she hopes the billionaire doesn't buy the platform because "who would buy stock in that fake evil empire."

She shared a screenshot of what must have been one of her final tweets, where she she lamented, "Twitter is full of millions of bots & spam accounts & I'm an actual person w/211k followers who gets written about daily & they still won't give me my check mark back."

So maybe it's more personal than just her thoughts about the platform in general. She's upset that she's no longer a verified account. The reality star is certainly no stranger to the kind of controversial content that often gets people de-verified and sometimes suspended.

She's made transphobic comments, displayed Covid insensitivity, and more recently compared the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas to 9/11 by sharing a meme that reads, "After 9-11 we didn't ban planes. We secured the cockpits. Secure the schools."

Lisa RInna took it in stride when Dodd publicly questioned her husband Harry Hamlin's sexuality recently with absolutely no basis or support for doing so by sharing a pic of herself with a beard, captioning it, "Good morning to Kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only."