Queen Latifah Was 'Pissed' When First Told She Fell Into 'Category of Obesity'

"Me? I'm just thick!"

"Obesity" was not the word Queen Latifah was hoping to hear when she first started working out with her longtime friend and personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

In a preview clip from her appearance on this week's new Red Table Talk tackling weight, the rap icon and "Equalizer" star recalled getting the unexpected news for the first time.

"I hooked up with this trainer, Janette," began Latifah, who cited Jenkins' "scientific and mathematic" approach to fitness. "She's showing me different body types, and she's like, 'This is what your BMI [Body Mass Index] is, this is what your weight is, and you fall into this category of obesity.'"

"So I was mad at that. That pissed me off," she said with a laugh. "I was like, what? Me? I'm just thick!"

"She said you are 30% over where you should be. And I'm like, 'Obesity?'" Latifah recalled.

In the full episode, Jada Pinkett Smith and her guest will reportedly point out that the BMI "is based on problematic racial and societal biases," as Latifah opens up more about her "important new mission" to reduce the stigma around obesity, especially in the Black community.

"We need to change the conversation. We need to change the culture, we need to change the stigma that's involved in it," she previously said about her goal. "Let's just get real with it. And then let's back it up with some information that can empower you to do something about it, or change your mentality about it."