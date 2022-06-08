General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Found Dead at 27

Instagram

Harrison Wagner -- the youngest child of "General Hospital" alums Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner -- has passed away at the age of 27.

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report, per Us Weekly, Harrison was discovered in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday. He was pronounced dead around 5 a.m. in North Hollywood, California.

The cause and manner of Harrison's death are still unknown as the filing noted that the case has been "deferred pending additional investigation."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that police do not suspect foul play was involved at this time.

Jack, 62, and Kristina, 59, haven't posted or commented on their son's death. The former couple tied the knot in 1993 and divorced in 2006. In addition to Harrison, Jack and Kristina are also parents to son Peter, 31. Jack has a 34-year-old daughter named Kerry from a previous relationship.

Harrison last posted on his Instagram profile on May 22. Alongside a photo of himself sitting on a bench, below, he wrote, "Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔." Following the news of his death, fans have flooded the comments section, expressing their sympathies and sorrow.

According to Us Weekly, Harrison struggled with addiction in the past. In July 2016, Harrison, who was 21 at the time, went missing for five days following a relapse with drugs and alcohol, per Us Weekly.

At the time, Jack revealed the news on Twitter, writing, "I'm going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I'll start."

"I fear for my youngest sons safety," he continued in another tweet. "Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He's relapsed & is MIA 5 days."

One day later, the "Melrose Place" star said he had been in contact with Harrison.