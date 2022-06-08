Fans Crack Up as Snoop Dogg Talks About How Inflation Has Impacted His Full-Time Blunt Roller

Getty

It's nice to see that there are still responsible and compassionate employers out there.

It's no secret that Snoop Dogg has been known to imbibe when it comes to a certain herb. And since 2019, it's been known that he gets an assist from a full-time employee he dubbed a "P.B.R.: Professional Blunt Roller."

Snoop shared the hilarious facts behind what may be his most cherished employee during an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," where he laughs that this person was hired for this one purpose, arriving like "Lurch from 'The Addams Family,'" when called.

He also confirmed that it's more than just the ability to roll a quality blunt, though that's obviously very important, but anticipating Snoop's needs throughout the day. "That motherf-----'s timing is impeccable," he told Stern then.

He also revealed that the position pays around $40-50k per year. But apparently, all of that has changed, as the rapper revealed this week.

Responding to the Twitter feed UberFacts, Snoop went viral after the feed shared the details from his Stern interview, both about the position and its salary.

As everyone is feeling the squeeze at the gas pump, in grocery stores and restaurants, Snoop clearly responded to the rising cost of living. "Inflation," he tweeted. "Their salary went up!!"

Now, that's how you treat a valued employee!

Fans were loving the comment, as well as the very fact that this is a position, and that Snoop is keeping up with rising costs, even though he didn't necessarily specify how much of a raise they got.

Plus, a lot of them were stealth applying for the position, showing off their own skills -- and then promptly getting trolled by other commenters.

You can check out some of the best and funniest responses to his share below. We'll skip the "employment applications" because it gets repetitive, but you can check them out in the thread here, if you're so inclined.

Skilled labor for sure — ɯɐpɐ (@dazz0_716) June 7, 2022 @dazz0_716

Sounds like snoop dogg’s blunt roller is — muffinL🟠vr (@RJFieldsofGold) June 7, 2022 @RJFieldsofGold

Must be a dedicated roller machine

Puff puff pass 💚🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/vQ7Hydclab — Quiet Day (@QuietDay3) June 7, 2022 @QuietDay3