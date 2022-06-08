Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Due to Unknown Illness, Hours Before Toronto Concert

Getty

"I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse."

Justin Bieber has postponed several tour dates due to an unknown illness.

On Tuesday, the singer took to his Instagram Story to share the sad announcement that he has to "postpone" a "few shows" on his Justice World Tour after his undisclosed "sickness" had worsened.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," Bieber, 28, wrote. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders)."

"To all my people I love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!" he added.

The Grammy winner revealed the news only hours before he was set to take the stage in Toronto on Tuesday night. The concert was set to be the first of two scheduled shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Scotiabank Arena's Twitter account released a statement about the postponed shows, sharing that Bieber's cancelation was "due to a non-Covid related illness."

Meanwhile, the "Peaches" singer's Washington D.C. concert, which was set for June 10, has also been postponed and has been removed from the tour website. However, Bieber's next tour stop, two nights at New York's Madison Square Garden, are still currently slated for June 13 and 14.

The rescheduled tour dates were not announced.

This isn't the first time Bieber's tour dates have been postponed or canceled. The Justice World Tour -- which promotes his fifth and sixth studio albums "Changes" and "Justice" -- was initially intended to be the Changes Tour and was set to begin in 2020. However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2021, before being pushed back again to 2022.

And back in February, only two days into his Justice World Tour, the "Yummy" crooner tested positive for Covid-19 and had to reschedule two Las Vegas concerts.

While Bieber didn't offer any more details about his current illness in his Tuesday post, he's been open about his health battles -- both mental and physical -- over the years.

In January 2020, Bieber revealed he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease. The following month, in an episode of his docuseries "Seasons," the "Ghost" singer spoke out about his past battle with drug abuse.