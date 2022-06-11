TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Quesada Shares Emotional Tribute After His Death

Instagram

"you're the best thing that ever happened to me."

Sabrina "Sab" Quesada, the ex-girlfriend of Cooper Noriega, is paying tribute to the 19-year-old TikTok star, who suddenly died on Thursday.

On Friday, Quesada, who is also a social media star, shared an emotional Instagram post in which she mourned the death of her ex-boyfriend, whom she called the "light of my life."

The 20-year-old influencer posted several sweet black-and-white photos and a short clip. One of the images featured the former couple in a photo booth together, while another post appeared to be a screenshot of a text conversation between Noriega and Quesada. As shown in the screengrab, Noriega told Quesada: "god has his angels around u. I feel greatness coming towards you."

In the post's caption, Noriega wrote, "the light of my life, you're the best thing that ever happened to me. i'm so sorry my love. may we meet again."

The young stars began dating in October 2020 and celebrated their first anniversary together last October, according to Dexerto. However, in April the couple called it quits, with Quesada confirming the news on her Instagram Story at the time. Quesada said she and Noriega were "no longer together," but stressed that it was a "mutual decision."

Quesada currently has 11 posts on her Instagram account, with 10 of the posts featuring photos of Noriega.

Meanwhile, in addition to Quesada, fans, friends and fellow TikTok stars have been honoring Noriega on social media.

On Friday, Noriega's sister shared a heartfelt statement on Noriega's Instagram account. Alongside a photo of her brother smiling, Noriega's sister wrote, "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones."

"We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy," she continued. "He loved each and everyone of you. Please feel free to reach out to us as we love feeling all the support. Bless you all… with love, his sister."

TMZ first reported the news of Noriega's passing on Friday. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the social media personality was found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. He was discovered by a bystander who called 911. However, EMTs were unsuccessful in reviving Noriega.

According to TMZ, the Internet star wasn't in a car, his body didn't show any signs of trauma and foul play isn't currently suspected.

Noriega -- who had a large following on TikTok as well as Instagram -- shared a video on his TikTok account hours before he died. The short clip featured the Internet star in bed. On top of the video featured the words: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af." He added in the caption, "or dis j me."

Noriega had been candid with his followers about his battle with addiction in the past.

On June 5, just a few days before his death, Noriega shared that he had launched a Discord server for fans to have a safe space to talk about their mental health.

"Hey guys I just created a Discord for mental health strictly and if you would like to join it you can; just click the link in my bio.:)," he captioned the post, above.