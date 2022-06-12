Paris Hilton Says She Turned Down President Biden to Attend Britney Spears' Wedding

Getty

Hilton says she was asked to DJ at an event for world leaders hosted by the president.

There were only a select few people in attendance at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's intimate wedding at her home this past Thursday, and Paris Hilton was lucky enough to be one of them.

And yet, the heiress and reality star revealed she actually had a conflict that day; but one that wasn't too hard for her to decide. According to her latest "This Is Paris" podcast, posted just one day after the nuptials, Hilton turned down the president for her longtime pal.

"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner," she said on her show. "But this was more important to me."

Unfortunately for fans eager for any details about the private affair beyond what's already been shared across social media, Hilton was not inclined to open that particular treasure chest of information.

"I'm not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride's night and that's her story to tell," she told her fans. "But all I can say is that I'm so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

"They are a beautiful couple, just glowing, and it really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free," HIlton added.

Spears did finally start to tell the story on her Instagram page, which has long been her go-to platform for everything. The singer shared several photos and video from the ceremony and reception.

The "fairy tale" motif was one that came from the bride, too, with Spears captioning one of her own shares -- a video montage of the entire magical day, including shots of her stunning dress and Asghari's sharp tuxedo -- that "Fairytales are real."

Spears included shots of some of her friends in attendance, which included Hilton and her mom Kathy, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and more ... You can relive the whole magical day right here:

