Selena Gomez Offers Some Details on Attending Britney Spears' Wedding

Getty

And talks about THAT star-studded photo with Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, and the bride

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the star detailed aspects of the celebration while chatting with Kimmel about a star studded photo from the event which included Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, the bride, and of course Selena herself.

"A Thursday wedding … doesn't that usually indicate that the bride and groom are trying to get a discount?" Kimmel said to Gomez's laughter.

"I am really happy for her. It was beautiful," Selena said of the ceremony.

When Kimmel grilled her on what type of food service was at the reception, the actress said there was "finger foods" -- confirming there was not a sit-down meal or buffet.

The conversation however was cut short by her "Only Murders in the Building" costar Martin Short, who proceeded to tell a naughty joke involving Madonna.

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam said "I do" at the couple's Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, June 9.

But Britney's entire family was MIA. Her sons with Kevin Federline, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James were not in attendance, and neither were her parents, Lynne and Jamie, or her younger sister, Jamie Lynn. While Spears' sons opted out of attending, Federline's attorney told TMZ that Federline and the boys "are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."