Kelly Clarkson Admits 'Huge Divorce' Is 'Not Easy With Kids' and Has Impacted New Music Release

Getty

While Kelly Clarkson is known for her fiery revenge songs, crafting and releasing new music post-divorce has been a tricky thing for the singer to navigate.

During an appearance on "The Chart Show with Brooke Reese," the 40-year-old daytime television host revealed how her personal life has been impacting her music career, after host Brooke Reese asked if fans could expect a new album anytime soon.

"Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it's been, like two years and not easy with kids," Clarkson responded. "I'm just navigating what I'm comfortable with releasing. So, it's just a hard thing to navigate. It's coming."

The "Because of You" singer confessed that she needed to "get my crap together" before she's ready for fans to hear her new music.

"I just got to figure out what I'm going to release," Clarkson added, "I've never had this difficult of a project."

Last month, while speaking to Extra, the former "Voice" judge opened up about how she spent her first Mother's day since finalizing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March.

"I'm a single mom, right? So, I'm either at work or with kids," Clarkson remarked. "So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, 'Hey, for Mother's Day, I'm going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.' I almost broke down, I was like, 'What?!'"

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" host shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 6, with her ex-husband and has primary custody of their children.

The "Since You’ve Been Gone" singer was married to Blackstock for seven years before filing for divorce in June 2020.

Clarkson was declared legally single back in September and allowed to revert back to her maiden name for legal purposes. Clarkson was granted primary custody of the couple's two children, though they will share joint physical and legal custody.

According to TMZ, the former pair's custody agreement would be reevaluated if Blackstock were to vacate the Montana ranch the two share, where he is currently residing.

A judge also ruled that Clarkson would be able to keep the ranch and ordered Blackstock to pay her $12,500 a month in rent until he vacated the property in June.

Clarkson was also ordered to pay Brandon a one-time payment of $1.3 million as well as $45,600 in child support and $115,000 a month in spousal support till 2024.