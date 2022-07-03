Jon Stewart Slams Supreme Court, 'They Can Just Go Out There and F---ing Lie'

Getty

"States can't regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses]," the comedian argues on latest "The Problem with Jon Stewart.

If this had happened before 2015, Jon Stewart would have had a chance to dig into the landmark decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade after nearly 50 years almost immediately.

As it stands, his new show airs weekly (at best), but that also gave the comedian enough time to properly fume and formulate a response for the latest installment of the podcast version of "The Problem with Jon Stewart."

He did not hold back.

He slammed the nation's highest court, saying that they failed in their duty to rule impartially, saying the decision was based on their personal ideology rather than anything to do with the constitution.

"In my mind, the idea that this was based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education -- the Supreme Court is now the Fox News of justice in my mind," he argued. "This was a desire in search of a rationale."

"It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘we’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism. They are a cynical political arm."

He also took serious issue with the confirmation process, during which multiple Supreme Court candidates had said they had no intention of considering an overturn of the precedent-setting case -- before doing just that.

"When you look at the ridiculous kabuki theater now of justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just f---ing lie," Stewart railed. "Like if this were about debate, then they would’ve understood what perjury meant."

"But they are now the Fox News of justice," he reiterated his stance. "I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?"

The former "Daily Show" host's voice joins those from celebrities to lawmakers to the general public and even President Biden in decrying the ruling, as well as Justice Clarence Thomas' note that he believes the Court should reconsider rulings that legalized gay sex, gay marriage and contraception.

"They have an ideology and they are retrofitting it with legal scholarship," Stewart said, speculating that the GOP is strategically orchestrating legal cases to challenge these issues, as well as critical race theory and censorship.