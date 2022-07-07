How Kris Jenner Feels About Her Kids Having Babies Outside of Marriage

Getty

"You've evolved, haven't you?" asked Martha Stewart.

Kris Jenner may consider herself old fashioned, but she's evolved when it comes to her children.

During an appearance on iHeart Radio's Martha Stewart Podcast, the 66-year-old reality star opened up about her thoughts on her children having babies outside of wedlock.

Jenner's admission came after she shared how she got pregnant with her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian during her honeymoon with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

"I had Kourtney nine months, two weeks and two days later. I know that because all the Armenian ladies were probably counting," she confessed. "You know, those were the days where — I'm very old-fashioned."

The 80-year-old host wondered how Kris felt about her children "going out and getting pregnant with men who are not their husbands" -- asking, "You've evolved, haven't you?"

"I guess so," the "Kardashians" star responded, explaining that she gets "more and more understanding" as time goes by.

"I get what this generation, and I have so many generations now in my family, I guess there's such a big age difference. I've been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important," she shared. "Because I learned so much along the way that I knew nothing about before. I embrace what is in front of me, and I think that I am easy once I understand it."

"They could throw anything at me, and I'm here for them. They know that," she added. "There's nothing that I would judge. Not at all. I mean, I just never would."

Although Kim welcomed her daughter North West with Kanye West before the two tied the knot in 2014, she is the only one of Kris' kids to have a child while married. The two also welcomed Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm before they parted ways last year and finalized their divorce earlier this March.

Kourtney shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick. Kylie welcomed her daughter Stormi, 4, and her newborn son with her boyfriend Travis Scott and Khloé, 38, had her daughter True, 4, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.