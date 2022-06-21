Just How Much Will Pete Davidson Be Featured on The Kardashians — Kris Jenner & EP Danielle King Discuss

Getty

Aside from his voice being heard in the Season 1 finale of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson didn't appear in the show's first season -- and according to the Hulu series' EP, Kim "never tried" to convince her boyfriend to be on the show.

While appearing on Deadline's "Crew Call" podcast, "The Kardashians" executive producer Danielle King explained why Pete wasn't featured in Season 1 of the reality series -- and the possibility of him having storylines in the future.

"The show is about our core cast, it's about this family, so if there are significant others, it's really up to them," said King, who appeared on the podcast episode with momager and EP Kris Jenner. "I have never once seen; Kim never tried to persuade Pete [to be on the show]. It's always up to the significant other or the peripheral person that they're dealing with. If they want to join in on the fun, more power to them; we're happy to cover that."

"Pete's a high profile person, he's an actor; like Kim has said before; when the cameras are rolling for him, it means performance time," she added. "When the cameras are rolling for this family, it's time to get real. It's a different muscle that they worked and he's worked."

However, King alluded that Pete isn't against appearing on the reality show.

"[He's] legitimately a part of Kim's life and so for those bigger moments like when they went to the Met Ball -- obviously Pete was with her -- and he's not like a crazy person, [like], 'Get the camera away from me,'" she said. "He joins in."

As for whether or not viewers will see "in-depth storylines" with the couple, King said, "That's gonna be entirely up to him…that's entirely a conversation between Kim and Pete."

Meanwhile, King and Kris also spoke about Season 2, including when viewers can expect it to be released.

When asked "how much" of Season 2 is in the can or if it's already completed, King revealed, "We're not done, nope. The stories are still rolling in so we are still shooting. Our goal is to be done shooting by the end of June."

King and Kris also shared that fans "won't have to wait another year" for another season, with the latter pointing out how working with a streamer is a gamechanger when it comes to releasing episodes.

"We can wrap these episodes [and] if something happens, [we can] get it to the viewers as soon as possible, and then they feel like they're following along and not trying to catch up with something that happened six or eight months ago," she said.

Kris also shared her thoughts on creating possible "Kardashians" spinoffs in the future. If fans can recall, during the families' 14 years on E!, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" spawned several spinoff series.

"I don't know... we love a good spinoff," Kris said. "We love a good spinoff, but right now we're just focusing on the mothership and just really having a blast filming what we're filming now."

"If somebody decides to go somewhere for an extended period of time...," she continued, trailing off, before then noting that when "KUTWK" began "nobody had children so it was kind of easy" for Kim, Kourtney and Khloe to have spinoffs, such as "Kourtney & Kim Take New York" and "Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons."

"Unless we just do 'The Kardashians Take Palm Springs,'" Kris added with a laugh. "It's just a lot, there's a lot of moving parts when we travel these days because of the kids. ... It's too much to move an entire family to another city and really get the most out of it so we're just concentrating on the main show."

The podcast episode concluded with Kris and King being asked a question Kar-Jenner fans are likely dying to know the answer to: how many Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding episodes will there be in Season 2?

"I think that's something that we'll tease and say you'll have to tune in," King said. "We are covering it and I don't know how much I can tease about it, but it's gonna be amazing, that much I know. Everyone's gonna want to tune in."