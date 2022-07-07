Why Method Man Is Apologizing to Destiny's Child Over 2004 Snub

Getty

"To this day, that s--- hurt my heart because neither Kelly, Beyonce or Michelle ever did any-f---ing-thing to me."

It's never too late to apologize -- and Method Man is expressing his regret to Destiny's Child after he snubbed them at an award show way back in 2004.

While appearing on a recent episode of rapper Math Hoffa's podcast, "My Expert Opinion," Method Man detailed the encounter with the girl group -- and explained why he felt insulted at the time before sharing why he's now apologizing over the incident.

Speaking with Hoffa, the 51-year-old rapper first looked back at when he first met Destiny's Child, which, at the time, which consisted of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. LeToya and LaTavia left the group in 2000, with Michelle Williams joining shortly after.

"This is when it was still four of them, the original members," Method Man said. "Very nice, very cordial and all that. I always kept that in in my head, like these are some decent young ladies and s---."

However, when he again interacted with the girl group -- then in its final three-woman lineup -- at the 2004 MOBO Awards, the actor said he had a not-so-pleasant encounter.

"We were [there for] Janet Jackson's Icon [award]," Method Man recalled. "I remember I had just came off stage and where we were sitting at, [there were] nothing but VIPs. We had *NSYNC up here, Destiny's Child right there, Tommy Lee was over here, Pink."

"And I see the girls, so I kinda moseyed out of my seat to go over and say what's up to them," he added, noting that he was in his "low self-esteem era."

The Wu-Tang Clan member continued, "But I'm thinking like, comfort zone here, I'm gonna say what's up to the girls. I love them, I'm just gonna say hi. I go over to say hi to them and when I said hi, they didn't even turn around and acknowledge me."

"Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, 'Oh, they just s----ed on me,'" he said, before then revealing what probably actually happened. "When in fact, they didn't even hear me. It was so loud in that motherf---er. That's the excuse that I'm giving right now -- they didn't even f---ing hear me."

Since he thought Destiny's Child didn't purposefully acknowledge him at the time, Method Man shared that when the ladies later put out their hands to shake as a greeting, he declined -- and not so politely.

"Afterward, [producer] Rockwilder, he was gonna do the 'Bootylicious' song for them," he explained. "He comes over, he's talking to them, he's like, 'Oh, you know [Redman of Wu-Tang Clan] and Meth?' And they put their hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, 'Go 'head with that Hollywood s---.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"The Wire" star admitted that "to this day, that s--- hurt my heart because neither Kelly, Beyonce or Michelle ever did any-f---ing-thing to me."

"But me being so miserable and in that f---ing moment, I felt like they wasn't treating me the way I should have been treated," he added. "Who am I to think that about these girls? They're here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet f---ing Jackson."

Method Man then issued a formal apology to Destiny's Child.

"And to this day, man, I don't think I've ever apologized for that," he said. "I apologize to Beyonce, I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle -- y'all did not deserve that, at all."

Meanwhile, although it's unclear if Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle have yet to hear of Method Man's apology, Bey's mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, praised the rapper for taking accountability and apologizing for his past actions.