Kylie Jenner Blasts Alleged Instacart Worker Who Said He 'Heard a Baby Scream' at Her House

Getty

The TikTok user claims he saw "assistants, all these maids and s---," and while he didn't see the reality star or her kids, he insists he "heard a baby scream."

Did Kylie Jenner use Instacart to deliver some pepperoni to her house so she could make a salami and pepperoni sandwich on Thursday? One alleged Instacart driver claims she did, but she's not buying his story.

TikTok user Pablo Tamayo made the claims in a video on Thursday where he said he made the $12 delivery from Erewhon in West Hollywood to Kylie's home, which he says he recognized from photos.

"This b---- could have paid me more," Pablo said cattily in his video. He then detailed what he claims was his experience at the "Kardashians" star's home while recording some aspects of it.

His video cut after he asked someone if this was Kylie's house. "I just went into Kylie's house," he insisted from his car after the jump. He said there was a pathway "with, like, a river beneath it," before describing "all these assistants, all these maids and s---."

He then noted, "I didn't see Kylie, I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."

He captioned his TIkTok video with the words "CANNOT MAKE THIS S--- UP," but Kylie seems to think maybe you can -- and maybe he did.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Over on her own TikTok, Kylie posted a video of her making the aforementioned sandwich, which does have pepperoni as one of its key ingredients.

The reality star didn't mention Tamayo by name, but she did seem to single out some of the details he claimed in the comment to her own video.

"no one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry," she wrote in since-deleted messages as captured by E! News.

"i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"

So did Tamayo make the delivery and fabricate the details of his experience? Is Kylie downplaying the accuracy of his story?