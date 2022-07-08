Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie Rap Beyonce's Crazy In Love

Getty

"Parenting," MGK captioned the video.

Machine Gun Kelly is spending quality time with his daughter Casie.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer shared a heartwarming video of the father-daughter duo rocking out while rapping Jay-Z's feature in Beyonce's hit 2003 single "Crazy in Love" together.

Kelly and his 13-year-old daughter danced and rapped as two other women in the video hyped the duo up as they performed on a deck outside.

"Parenting," MGK captioned the video. The 32-year-old shares Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon, the former couple welcomed their daughter back in April 2009.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Late last month, the "Tickets to my Downfall" artist broke headlines when he smashed a champagne flute against his head at his after-party following his concert at Madison Square Garden.

And while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" the following day, the 32-year-old singer shared the story behind the accident that left his face a bloody mess and revealed the reason why he smashed the glass on his face in the first place.

"Last time you were here, you'd just done the VMAs, you'd hurt your hand at the VMAs," Meyers, 48, pointed out, "and you hurt yourself again last night at MSG."

In response, MGK quipped, "Yeah, I'm gonna start having doctors around me every time I see 'Seth Meyers' on my schedule."

When asked what caused his injury, which left Kelly with a gnarly cut above his right eye, MGK said, "You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork? ... Yeah, I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head."