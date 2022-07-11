North West's Special Effects Prank on Kim Kardashian Was Mistaken For a 'Murder Scene'

Instagram

According to her mom Kim Kardashian, North West has a talent for special effects makeup.

During an interview with Allure, the SKIMS mogul shared a story about a prank her daughter had pulled that went wrong when the 9-year-old decided to stage a crime scene.

The "Kardashians" star revealed that North had put gore makeup on her and her sister Chicago, and transformed a room into a murder scene which prompted their house keeper to call the authorities.

"North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it so I have a teacher come and show her special effects makeup where it's like wounds and blood and tons of stuff," Kardashian explained.

"She's actually so good that I rented a house this summer … and she decided not only to prank me and do [the makeup] on her and Chicago, but she made the whole room look like a murder scene."

After her kids had successfully pulled their prank, Kim was too tired to clean up after the messy practical joke. The next morning the mom of four dropped her kids off at school and the housekeeper had arrived at a horrifying scene.

"The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene," Kardashian recalled. "I had to let them know that it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup. It was bad."

North's passion for special effects artistry extends to her friends. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 41-year-old revealed that North led a gory makeup class for all of her friends during her camp themed birthday getaway.