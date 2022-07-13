Ryan Gosling Says He Has 'Kenergy,' Wants to Manifest a Role in The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Getty

"I think they felt my Kenergy… They must have felt it before I did"

Ryan Gosling exudes what he calls "Kenergy."

While promoting the release of his new Netflix film, "The Gray Man" in an interview with Extra Magazine, the 41-year-old teased his upcoming performance in Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" movie.

The "La La Land" actor spoke about manifesting his latest roles with the publication and commented on a line in the Netflix film where his "Gray Man" co-star Chris Evans refers to Gosling's character as a "Ken doll."

Interestingly enough, the line was written long before Gosling had been cast in the "Barbie" movie.

Gosling said, "I think they felt my Kenergy… They must have felt it before I did… I hope they can manifest this MCU thing… I think that would be cool."

When the first look into Gosling's Ken began to circulate online, the actor's long time partner Eva Mendes was among the first to gush over his transformation.

She captioned the photo of her husband in Ken's classic platinum blond look, "So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this … #thatsmyken."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Gosling can be seen in full character with washboard abs, an open denim vest and a white pair of boxer briefs with the words "KEN" stitched into its waistband peeking out from above his jeans.

The actor will star alongside Margot Robbie, who has been cast as Barbie.