Stand-Up Comedian & Bust Down Star Jak Knight Dead at 28 -- Comedy World Mourns Death of 'Young Icon'

Getty

The comedy world and beyond are mourning the death of Jak Knight, a stand-up comedian who died on Thursday at 28.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Knight passed away Thursday night in Los Angeles. His family confirmed his death on Friday via an agency rep, who noted that Knight's cause of death won't be provided at this time. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," the rep said.

In addition to his already established stand-up career, Knight was also an actor, writer and producer. He wrote for several comedy shows, including the ABC sitcom "Black-ish," the HBO Max series "Pause with Sam Jay" and Netflix's "Big Mouth," the latter of which he also voiced the character of Devon. Knight most recently co-created and starred in the new Peacock series "Bust Down" alongside Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman.

Following the sad news of Knight's death, members of Hollywood, fellow comedians and fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the comic, who was described as a "hilarious," a "young icon" and "one of the greats."

Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani wrote, "Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it."

"Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah tweeted, "Man...RIP Jak Knight, bro was only 28 years old and carving out his path in hollywood in a major way, I pray his family and loved ones comforting during this rough time. So sorry to hear about his passing."

"RIP Jak Knight. I only met him a few times but every time I would see him it always felt like I was talking to one of the greats. My heart goes out to his close friends and family. He was incredible," wrote "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, while writer and comedian Dani Fernandez said, "I don't know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn't make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you."

Stand-up comic Tim Dillon described Knight as "an incredibly funny original voice in comedy," producer Josiah Johnson called the young star "one of the most talented and hilarious dudes in the game" and comedian Solomon Georgio said Knight was a "young icon."

Meanwhile, Comedy Central called Knight a "hysterical and honest comedian," adding, "We will miss him tremendously."

See how more comedians, actors, networks and more reacted to Knight's death in the tweets, below.

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022 @ComedyCentral

RIP to Jak Knight. We taped Netflix specials together years ago. He was an incredibly funny original voice in comedy and a great guy who will be sorely missed. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) July 16, 2022 @TimJDillon

Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2022 @kumailn

RIP to Jak Knight, honestly was my fav comedian these days. Unapologetically bold and hilarious❤️ — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) July 16, 2022 @flyinglotus

Whenever I was on a lineup with Jak Knight, I knew it was going to be a wildly funny night. Always loved watching him over the last decade. He was winning big, all of it well deserved, so witty and memorable every moment onstage and off. A painful loss to comedy. — James Adomian (@JAdomian) July 16, 2022 @JAdomian

RIP Jak Knight. One of the most talented and hilarious dudes in the game. — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 16, 2022 @KingJosiah54

no words yet. rip Jak Knight. — ghetto fragile. (@Mike_Eagle) July 15, 2022 @Mike_Eagle

Man. Devastating news about the passing of Jak Knight. Just awful. Amazing talent. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 16, 2022 @KevOnStage

RIP Jak Knight. He was so funny and will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/ZbMb34K04i — Funny or Die (@funnyordie) July 16, 2022 @funnyordie

I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out - I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight. — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) July 16, 2022 @blaireerskine

RIP Jak Knight. I only met him a few times but every time I would see him it always felt like I was talking to one of the greats. My heart goes out to his close friends and family. He was incredible. — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) July 16, 2022 @JackQuaid92

I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you 💔 — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 16, 2022 @msdanifernandez

Rip Jak Knight 🕊



I’m really going to miss you bro. pic.twitter.com/zgtVgDvVT9 — J.D. (@jdwitherspoon) July 16, 2022 @jdwitherspoon

sending luv to all my family who was close to Jak Knight and his family also. Only met bro recently literally last week smh such a beautifulll soul funny as hell kicking at Zack’s eatin lamb, smh scary how close death is these days,, may he rest peacefully 🕊 InshAllah c u again — siifu (@PinkSiifu) July 16, 2022 @PinkSiifu

I’m in shock. There was no one like Jak Knight. A singular talent, actually funny and a genuinely kind person, a rare combo. I just can’t believe this at all. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) July 16, 2022 @ihatejoelkim

It was all venom and hilarious. He was veteran comic before he turned 21. Rest in power, young icon. — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) July 16, 2022 @solomongeorgio

Jak Knight is such a loss. So talented never a dull moment hanging out with him. The comedy world, his friends and family lost a really good one. — Travon Free (@Travon) July 16, 2022 @Travon

A comedic force who lit up every room he was ever in, Jak Knight will be terribly missed. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and fans. pic.twitter.com/4sX9zXwZBj — HBO (@HBO) July 16, 2022 @HBO